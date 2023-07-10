James Gunn Clarifies Fate Of ‘Doom Patrol’s Final Episodes Amid Cancellation & Shelving Rumors

James Gunn joined Threads and is clearing up some rumors about the fate of Doom Patrol. The DC show is set to conclude with Season 4 but only half of the season has aired which had some fans concerned about the future of the series.

The DC co-head shared that he’s “neck deep in Superman & Creature Commandos” and wasn’t “focused on day-to-day TV scheduling” when a fan inquired about the remaining episodes of Doom Patrol.

“I can’t imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released,” he added.

With all the changes that the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming services have experienced in the past years, some fans questioned if the remaining episodes would ever be made available on Max.

Hours later, Gunn returned to post an update and “confirmation.”

“As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public,” Gunn posted.

James Gunn on ‘Doom Patrol’ Threads

Doom Patrol reimagines some of DC’s most recognized superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

Wade, who plays Cyborg in the Max Original series, teased that the second half of the show would give fans a good ending.

“I would like to say it’s a great finish,” Wade told CBR in an interview. “It’s satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don’t get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they’ve actually been a part of something that they come full circle with.”

He continued, “I feel [like] we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff of everything that we have built over the last four years. It’s something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can’t wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again.”