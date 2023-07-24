James Gunn Denies Packing ‘Superman: Legacy’ With DC Characters To Attract Buyers; Shoots Down Rumors Of New Justice League Live-Action Film

James Gunn is clarifying some rumors about the DC development slate starting with Superman: Legacy and a potential Justice League live-action film under his direction.

Gunn’s first film since becoming co-head of DC Studios with Peter Safran is a Superman film. For that project, Gunn recently confirmed that Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific would be part of the story.

The fact that three new characters would be introduced in Superman: Legacy got some to speculate that this was ordered by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in order to attract potential buyers.

Gunn saw the report and denied the story and replying on Threads, “Of course not.”

DC announced over the weekend a Justice League animated film that would be released in 2024 and it’s based on Crisis on Infinite Earths. Many deduced that this could be the basis of a possible live-action film by Gunn.

However, Gunn shot down the rumor by replying to a fan with a simple “No,” on Threads.

James Gunn replies to fans on Threads Threads @jamesgunn

When Gunn revealed that Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi would be playing Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific, respectively, the filmmaker also opened up about why he’s including them in the film.

“They fit the story I’m telling. Story always comes first,” he said.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. The film will tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.