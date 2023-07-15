James Cameron: No OceanGate Film In Talks, Says ‘Titanic’ Director

Director James Cameron responded today to rumors that he’s in talks on a film about the ill-fated voyage of the Titan submersible, which sank attempting to visit the Titanic wreckage.

Five people died when the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually,” Cameron wrote on Twitter. “But I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

OceanGate was the expedition company behind the TItan voyage. It has since canceled all ongoing operations and scrubbed its social media.

Cameron was the director of the Titanic drama that won 11 Academy Awards in 1997, including Best Picture and Best Director.