‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Detained In London After Jumping Off The Tower Bridge

Jackass star Steve-O continues to outdo himself and this time he was in London performing a stunt that ended up getting him detained by local authorities. The television personality jumped off the Tower Bridge promoting a comedy special and detailed what happened.

“I was detained by police after doing this jump off the Tower Of London Bridge yesterday, but they were totally cool, and understood that I’m just super excited to be taping my THIRD (and craziest by far) comedy special on Friday, July 14 in London (where I was born!),” Steve-O shared on Instagram.

Steve-O called the day “epic” that allegedly saw him getting interrogated by police.

In another post, Steve-O showed himself on top of a double-decker bus holding the Union Jack flag of the U.K.

“I asked for a professional photographer in London to shoot me illegally climbing onto the roof of a big, red double-decker bus, and @mikechudley absolutely killed it!” he shared. “The bus driver was really cool about the surprise, too— I promised him we would obscure anything identifiable about him or his individual bus! What a day I had yesterday.”

Steve-O is best known for performing stunts on the MTV series Jackass, a reality show that would get a big screen spinoff in 2002 with Jackass: The Movie. In 2022, the cast reunited one more time for Jackass Forever which saw him come together with the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy for more dangerous stunts.