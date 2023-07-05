‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Steals Strong Debut Week Audience Of 1.2M U.S. Households, Samba TV Says

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan appears to have been a fan favorite over the July 4 weekend.

The first two episodes of Season 4 debuted on the streamer on June 30. Since then, the premiere captured 1.2M U.S. households, according to L+5D data from Samba TV. Episode 2 was watched by about 946,000 households during the same window.

For comparison, Samba previously measured that 1.3M U.S. households watched the Season 3 premiere during the same time frame, meaning there was about a 7% decrease in viewership for the Season 4 premiere.

This data doesn’t tell the whole viewing story, though it does give a pretty good picture of the series’ performance in its first few days of availability. Samba TV doesn’t measure mobile, however, their sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, weighted to the U.S. Census. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes.

Nielsen hasn’t yet released viewership data for Jack Ryan since the Season 4 premiere. If Season 4 helps boost the series back into the streaming Top 10, then those numbers will be available at the end of July. However, Nielsen also doesn’t break down viewing by season.

When Season 3 premiered in December, the series took home 1.8B minutes viewed that week. The new season drove a fairly large uptick in viewing for Prime Video during the month of January, according to Nielsen.

“Tom Clancy’s action-packed series ‘Jack Ryan’ is back for a fourth and final season and early viewership indicates fans continue to be highly-invested in John Krasinski’s last mission,” said Cole Strain, VP of Measurement Products at Samba TV. “The Amazon Prime Video original landed a strong opening week, with 1.2 million households tuning into the premiere within the first six days available to stream. Older audiences (A65-74) appear to be driving initial viewership, over-indexing the most of any age group by nearly 20% compared to the average household. Though when looking at the prior season’s premiere only a few months ago, the data indicates a slight drop off in viewership. However, many viewers were hooked after season four’s first episode, as most continued on to watch onto episode two, spelling good news for viewer engagement and longevity of the series.”