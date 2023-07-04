Jack Dorsey Takes Jab At Meta’s Twitter Competitor Threads As Social Network Preps Release

Jack Dorsey has given his thoughts on ’s new rival Threads as the social platform preps a launch on July 6.

After Apple’s iOS App Store gave a preview of Threads, people have been analyzing what Meta is going to offer. Among the people interested in the new digital platform is Dorsey who has already shared his reaction on Twitter.

“All your Threads are belong to us,” Dorsey tweeted along with a screenshot of the data that the app may collect that links it back to the user.

Musk would reply to Dorsey’s tweet adding, “Yeah.”

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2023

In the “Data Linked to You” section on the App Store, Threads states that they may collect your financial info, contact info, user content, browsing history, usage data, purchases, contacts, identifiers, sensitive info, location, search history and other data.

Threads App Privacy as seen on the iOS App Store

RELATED: Former Fifth Harmony Member Lauren Jauregui Says Elon Musk Is “Destroying Twitter Ahead Of Elections”

Looking at the same App Privacy section on Twitter, the platform that Dorsey co-founded, some of the data that is link to users that the developers collect includes purchases, contact info, user content, browsing history, usage data, location, contacts, search history, identifiers, diagnostics. Twitter seemingly collects a similar amount of data from its users minus health and fitness, financial info and sensitive info.

Twitter App Privacy as seen on the iOS App Store

Bluesky, another Twitter competitor that Dorsey has invested in, only states that they may collect data from users like contact info, identifiers and user content.

Bluesky App Privacy as seen on the iOS App Store

RELATED: Instagram’s Twitter Rival Threads Appears In Apple’s App Store With Launch Date Set

Threads is linked directly to Instagram with users of the latter able to seamlessly start using the new platform using their same username. The new social network comes as Twitter owner Elon Musk implemented viewing limits that have heavily impacted the user experience.