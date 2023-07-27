ITV Will “Closely Monitor” James Martin’s Productions But Plans To Continue Working With Under-Fire TV Chef

EXCLUSIVE: UK broadcaster ITV will “closely monitor” productions from under-fire TV chief James Martin going forwards.

We understand the network will continue to work with Martin and his Blue Marlin Television production outfit after warning the chef about his behavior on set. Several accusations of bullying were uncovered in a Deadline investigation yesterday, including a formal complaint made earlier this year.

A source close to ITV said, in future, Blue Marlin’s productions would be “closely monitored.” It has already told the production company to ensure it had updated its processes to reflect “best practice” in regards to its staff and working environment.

Martin was alleged to have reduced crew members to tears during the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure earlier this year. A formal complaint was made to ITV, which then investigated and directed Martin to change his behavior.

ITV was also made aware of an incident in 2018 in which Martin launched into foul-mouthed tirade against staff after a drain was blocked during the filming of James Martin’s Saturday Morning. The event was never made formal and ITV has no specific record of it.

Blue Marlin yesterday admitted that Martin had “responded emotionally” to the incident five years ago and the chef apologized for his behavior. The company added that “lessons have been learned” following the more recent complaint about events on James Martin’s Spanish Adventure. Martin did not deny allegations of bullying.

