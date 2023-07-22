‘Invincible’ Teases Season 2 Trailer, Sets Prime Video Premiere Date – Comic-Con

Prime Video plans a Nov. 3 rollout for the second season of superhero saga Invincible, sharing a teaser trailer today at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to the second season, Prime announced Invincible Atom Eve, a standalone episode centered on the titular character, which will premiere July 21 on Prime Video

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead).

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Director Jeff Allen (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.