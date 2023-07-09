‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Scares Up Best Overseas Horror Bow Since 2019; ’Indiana Jones’ Moves Dial To $248M Global; ‘Elemental’ Catching Fire Offshore; ‘Fast X’ Tops $700M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Busy weekend at the international box office with a strong scary new entry, some unexpected spark in holds and a milestone for a long-running franchise.

Out of the gate this frame, Sony/Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door knocked out the biggest overseas horror debut since 2019. With $31.4M from 52 markets; this is also the best for the franchise in like-for-like markets. Including domestic, the global bow is $64M.

Offshore, the Patrick Wilson-directed and starring fifth in the series, which is a direct continuation of the first two movies, is tracking 27% ahead of Insidious: The Last Key at current exchange rates ,and bigger than recent horror franchise releases Evil Dead Rise (+58%) and Scream VI (+30%).

Horror-leaning Mexico led play with a No. 1 $5.8M, marking Sony’s biggest ever horror opening in the territory. The scarer also scored a record in the Philippines as the highest horror opening weekend ever and biggest opening weekend of the last year with $3.7M. The UK was up next with $2.8M, followed by France at $1.9M and India with$1.5M (the latter being the widest-ever release for a horror film and the best Sony opening for a horror title in the market).

Still to release are Indonesia, Korea and Spain this month.

Turning to the holdovers. Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in its sophomore session has moved the needle to $248M globally. Coming off of a softer than hoped for opening last weekend, the movie dipped 49% overseas, whipping up an additional $31.8M from 52 markets this frame. The International box office total is now $126.7M.

Indy 5 held No. 1s in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Australia and Japan (note that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is holding previews in some of these, though substantive numbers are to come). The best holds were in Argentina (-33%), Australia (-35%), Japan (-38%), France (-40%), Spain (-40%), UK (-41%), Brazil (-42%) and Mexico (-49%).

The Top 5 markets to date for Indy are the UK ($16.8M), France ($11.4M), Japan ($9.5M), Australia ($7.5M) and Germany ($7.4M).

In brighter news for Disney (and Pixar), Elemental is showing fiery improvement overseas. The current frame was good for $30M from 48 markets, repping a 21% dip. Several major markets saw uptick including Australia (+32%), Korea (+14%) and Brazil (+3%), as well as Uruguay (+127%), New Zealand (+119%), Vietnam (+41%), Chile (+40%) and Israel (+13%). Korea’s 4th weekend was the highest weekend since the film’s release; the movie seems to have taken on a mind of its own there.

Tops to date are Korea ($25.8M), China ($15.4M), Mexico ($13.5M), France ($9M) and Australia ($8M).

With Spain and Japan still to come, the international cume is now $142.7M (which could ultimately end far higher) for a global tally of $252M.

Elsewhere, Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse snared an additional $9.2M from 63 markets this session, swinging the running total to $284.6M overseas and $642.2M worldwide.

The Top 5 so far are China ($49.6M), UK ($35M), Mexico ($27.8M), Australia ($20.6M) and France ($13.4M).

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts morphed to a further $7.6M in 65 markets on the 5th weekend, now with an overseas total of $261M and $408M global. China has reached $89.5M. Japan is still to go, on August 4.

In a new milestone, Universal’s Fast X has crossed $700M at the global box office and has surpassed the lifetime overseas take of Fast & Furious 9. The international weekend added $1.8M from 84 markets for a $557M offshore cume to date. Worldwide, the Toretto family has put $703M in the tank.

Excluding China, the overseas performance is above both F9 and Hobbs & Shaw at the same point. The top market is China with $139.5M, followed by Mexico ($37.7M), Brazil ($26.9M), Japan ($26.8M) and France ($21.8M).

