‘Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny’ Star Mads Mikkelsen Prefers Playing “Losers” Over “Cutie Pie” Characters

Mads Mikkelsen stars opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny playing Nazi scientist Dr. Jürgen Voller. The actor recently opened up about the roles that he likes to play opting to play “losers” on-screen versus “cutie pie” characters.

“To combine it — to do something real and also be a cutie pie — I don’t really find it interesting,” Mikkelsen told GQ in a recent interview. “I’m not into the ‘hair falling in your eyes, be cute in a corner.’ Not me. The losers are fun. Because we know them. You might have been in that situation yourself sometimes.”

The Danish actor has made a name for himself in the U.S. playing villains. Other notable performances include Hannibal Lecter in the Hannibal series, the evil wizard in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the accountant in Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

“If there’s nothing else, I’ll definitely do this, because it’s fun,” he said of playing villains. “And then I can do whatever I want back in Europe.”

Indiana Jones director James Mangold praised Mikkelsen’s acting skills saying that the actor “inhabits whatever character he plays with a hundred percent commitment to their perspective.”

“This takes a certain kind of artistic bravery, a fearlessness that Mads possesses,” Mangold added. “In all honesty, I think he has been offered the roles of ‘villains’ in movies simply because he is so fearless about taking them on and humanizing them”