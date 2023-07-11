Indie Feature ‘In The Summers’ Starring Residente, Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel & Leslie Grace Wraps Production; Drops First-Look Photos

EXCLUSIVE: The indie feature In The Summers has wrapped production in New Mexico and Deadline has your first look at stars René “Residente” Pérez Joglar, in his acting debut, Sasha Calle (The Flash), Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Leslie Grace (In The Heights) below.

Exile Content Studio, a Candle Media Company produced the project in association with Lexicon Development, alongside 1868 Studios and LUZ Films.

From writer and director Alessandra Lacorazza in her feature debut, In The Summers tells the story of Latine sisters, Violeta (Adult Lio) and Eva (Adult Sasha), who visit their loving but reckless father Vicente (Pérez Joglar) every summer. He creates a world of wonder but under the fun facade, he battles addiction which gradually erodes the magic, culminating in a devastating tragedy. Vicente tries to make up for the past, but wounds aren’t easily healed.

Grace portrays the character of Yenny. The character of Violeta will also be played by Dreya Renae Castillo (young) and Kimaya Thais (teen); young Eva will be played by Luciana Quinonez and as a teen by Allison Salinas. Additional casting includes Emma Ramos as Carmen; Camilla will be played by Sharlene Cruz as an adult and Gabriela Surodjawan as a teen; Indigo Montez plays Natalia.

In The Summers– Sasha Calle and Lio Mehiel

“Alessandra is a visionary filmmaker and her script for In The Summers profoundly spoke to our mission at Exile to create content that uplifts Latin voices and tells rich, diverse stories,” said Nando Vila, Head of Exile Content Studio. “This is a powerful story, and we are thrilled to partner with Lexicon Development, 1868 Studios and LUZ Films on bringing In The Summers to life.”

“The moment I finished this screenplay I knew that it represented the kind of voice we set out to support with our mission at Lexicon,” added Alexander Dinelaris, founder, screenwriter and producer at Lexicon Development.

Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Revenant) and Rob Quadrino are producing the film on behalf of Lexicon Development; Lynette Coll, Sergio Lira, and Cristobal Güell on behalf of LUZ Films. Nando Vila is executive producing the film for Exile Content Studio, alongside Richard Saperstein for Bluestone Entertainment and Henry R. Muñoz III (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story).

More exclusive images can be found below:

L to R: Dreya Renae Castillo, René “Residente” Pérez Joglar and Luciana Quiñonez

L to R: René “Residente” Pérez Joglar, Leslie Grace and Allison Salinas

L to R: Luciana Quiñonez, René “Residente” Pérez Joglar and Renae Castillo