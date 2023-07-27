iHeart Podcast To Launch MACRO’s First Ever Podcast Titled ‘Shattering The System’

Shattering The System investigates a variety of crimes and the systems and structures that make them possible. Hosted by pioneering audio journalist Sonari Glinton, the series looks into the true crimes of our day to tell the stories and dig into the issues that affect us all.

Sonari Glinton has covered everything from corruption at Cook County’s Juvenile Jail to the ascent of Barack Obama to breaking the Volkswagen diesel scandal. He’s produced segments for This American Life, directed NPR’s All Things Considered, reported for NPR’s business and politics desks and guest hosted the ground-breaking podcast Planet Money and Fresh Air with Terry Gross.

In 2004, he co-created The Rundown, one of the first and longest-running daily news podcasts. Whether he’s organizing his colleagues in public media, working with youth journalists from YR Media, or co-creating virtual camp for teens, Sonari has shown his commitment to fostering the next generation of journalists and creating more diverse and inclusive newsrooms. Currently, he sits on the national board of Mikva Challenge, which funds and supports civic education and participation for teens.

Drawing from his decades covering politics and the economy, Sonari and his team expose systems that make it possible for criminals of all kinds to get away with the unthinkable. Using expert interviews, victim testimonials, evidence and the innovative use of sound, Sonari unveils the ugly truths, injustices and loopholes within society.

This season tells what happens in West Hollywood when the party’s over and what doesn’t happen, when gay black men turn up dead in the same apartment. This 10 episode podcast delves into the strange, twisted world of Ed Buck. It’s a story that has implications far beyond Hollywood or the gay world. Shattering The System is doing something different, and telling stories from a fresh perspective while taking a hard look at what happens when the system isn’t just broken, but shattered.

MACRO’s Charles D. King, serves as executive producer alongside Aisha Corpas Wynn, Sonari Glinton, Roy Orecchio and Jonathan Unger; and Lindsay Hoffman for iHeartPodcasts. iHeartPodcasts & MACRO serve as co-producers.

The 10 episode series airs every Thursday beginning August 3, 2023.