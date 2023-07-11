Scott Shooman Named Head Of AMC Film Group Including IFC, Shudder & RLJE

AMC Networks had made it official that Scott Shooman as been upped to Head of its Film Group which encompasses IFC Films, RLJE Films and the Shudder streaming service.

Shooman has been serving as the interim head in the wake of the shocking exit of IFC Films President Arianna Bocco back in March. Shooman arrived at IFC back in January 2022 as their SVP of Acquistions and Production. Shooman led the acquisitions team in acquiring nearly 30 films annually for both the IFC Films and IFC Midnight slate in all stages of production. He was involved in the pick-ups of Watcher, Skinamarink, The Lost King and Corsage.

In his new role, Shooman will oversee acquisitions, theatrical film distribution, production and development across all three of these distinctive and differentiated film brands, as well as the IFC Center, reporting to Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“Movies are an important focal point for our company, and we are thrilled to have Scott leading our efforts across our three distinctive, successful and well-established film brands – IFC Films, RLJE Films and Shudder,” McDermott said. “He has extensive background in the industry, but also a fresh eye and a filmmaker-first approach that aligns perfectly with our strong history of elevating independent and thought-provoking storytelling.”

Said Shooman, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and work alongside one of the most passionate teams in the business in supporting and bringing truly independent and boundary pushing films to passionate fans across our IFC Films, RLJE Films and Shudder ecosystems. We will continue to leverage the synergy of our great brands and are incredibly excited about our robust slate of films which underscore the type of innovative, breakthrough stories for which we are known and continue to elevate. AMC Networks’ Film Group is uniquely positioned with this suite of divisions to broadly capitalize on our reputation for quality, curation, and commerciality across all windows in this moment of evolution for filmgoing.”

Prior to IFC, Shooman held senior executive roles at Endeavor Content, CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group working across such notable films as Insidious, The Woman in Black, We Own the Night, Hell or High Water, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hanna, Machete, THe Raid, Seven Psychopaths, The Squad and the Whale and Attack the Block.