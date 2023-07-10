Ice Cube To Star Opposite Dave Bautista In Action-Comedy ‘Killer’s Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube is set to star opposite Dave Bautista in The Killer’s Game, the action comedy from Day Shift director JJ Perry helming for Lionsgate, which heads into production this summer in Budapest. His role is being kept under wraps.

Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella are also on board.

Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media, which is financing the project, as well as Kia Jam. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will exec produce for Dogbone Entertainment, alongside Scott Lambert, with Jake Katofsky and Vanessa Humphrey to serve as co-producers.

Cube stars in Paramount’s August 2 release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Superfly. In addition to starring in more than 35 films, Cube has starred and produced franchises as varied as Ride Along, Friday, Barbershop and Are We There Yet? He co-founded and is CEO of the BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league that is playing its sixth season.

Cube is represented by WME, Prospect Park and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.