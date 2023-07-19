IATSE Holding Strike Authorization Vote For Pink Contract Theater Workers

IATSE is holding a strike authorization vote for theater workers under the so-called Pink Contract after talks between The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions failed to meet worker demands.

The unanimous decision was announced Wednesday by the contract’s bargaining committee, comprised of international leadership and rank-and-file theater workers.

The Pink Contract covers some 1,500 theatrical professionals, including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe personnel, and other essential workers on Broadway productions both in New York and touring across the U.S. and Canada. The agreement covers 45 theatrical shows across the United States and Canada, with 17 on tour and 28 on Broadway.

Strike authorization voting is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday ending at 11 pm PT July 20. If an agreement is not reached, IATSE is prepared to strike as early as Friday morning, July 21.

In an email sent to members who work under the Pink Contract Tuesday, IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said, “We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits, and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve.”

According to the union, there has been some progress in negotiations, including a tentative agreement to protect employer-provided healthcare without cuts or increased out of pocket costs, and another securing employer-provided housing for touring crews for the first time, but several workers’ top priorities have still not been sufficiently addressed. Outstanding issues include increasing salaries for Broadway crews and establishing reasonable weekly and daily rest periods.

IATSE’s announcement comes amid ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild, which began on May 2, and SAG-AFTRA, which began on July 14. Those labor actions have been supported by members of IATSE and Loeb who have joined WGA and SAG-AFTRA members on the picket lines.

“This strike vote will send a strong message that we will not accept substandard contracts that fail to acknowledge our workers’ contributions,” said Loeb. “We will not leave anyone stranded, and we will not back down unless we have a deal the members can accept by the end of the week.”