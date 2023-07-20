IATSE & Broadway League Reach Tentative Deal On Pink Contract

IATSE has reached a tentative deal with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical on a new “Pink Contact,” a day after talks had broken down. The agreement now goes to union members for ratification.

IATSE held a strike-authorization vote on Wednesday.

The so-called Pink Contract covers some 1,500 theatrical professionals, including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe personnel, and other essential workers on Broadway productions both in New York and touring across the U.S. and Canada. The agreement covers 45 theatrical shows across the U.S. and Canada, with 17 on tour and 28 on Broadway.

“The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced they have reached a tentative agreement for the Pink Contract Thursday, pending ratification by the bargaining unit,” the Broadway League said in a statement. “The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.”

The deal comes amid ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild, which began on May 2, and SAG-AFTRA, which began on July 14. Those labor actions have been supported by IATSE president Matthew Loeb and members, who have joined WGA and SAG-AFTRA members on the picket lines.