‘I Need That’ Starring Danny DeVito And Daughter Lucy DeVito Sets Broadway Opening Date

Theresa Rebeck’s I Need That, a world premiere play starring Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Ray Anthony Thomas, will begin Broadway previews at the American Airlines Theatre on Friday, October 13, with an official opening on Thursday, November 2.

The limited engagement, a production of the Roundabout Theatre Company, runs through through Saturday, December 23, and is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

Ray Anthony Thomas (Credit: Courtesy)

The play marks Danny DeVito’s return to Roundabout following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price (2017).

The design team for I Need That includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), and Fitz Patton (Sound and Original Music).

The synopsis: Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.