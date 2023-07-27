Hulu Ups Lauren Tempest To General Manager

Hulu has promoted Lauren Tempest To General Manager, from her previous role as SVP of Content Partnerships, Acquisitions and Scheduling.

Tempest joined Hulu in 2015 and was appointed to the SVP post in May 2022. In her new role, she will expand her current purview, and assume responsibility for the Hulu business. Tempest will continue to report directly to Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment

In her previous SVP position, Tempest oversaw Hulu’s library of content, working closely with Disney Television Studios (20th Television, 20th Animation Television, ABC Signature), Hulu Originals, FX, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. In that role, she also worked with the company’s third-party partners to acquire top SVOD titles, which recently included the multiple Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek. With that team, Tempest was part of the group that established a new strategic scheduling framework and drove partnerships with TWDC content brands as they launched high-performing tentpole titles like The Bear and Prey.

“As we enter our next, critical, phase of growth for Hulu, I can think of no one better to lead us through the evolution than Lauren,” said Earley. “Over the past eight years, she has proven to be an exceptional partner and leader, while continuing to deliver the most in-demand content to our subscribers. The relationships she has built internally and externally have helped propel us forward, which is why I, and teams across Disney Entertainment, are excited for her to officially step into this role.”

Tempest moved to Hulu after six years with NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and passionate people during my time at Hulu, and I am excited to help lead and accelerate Hulu’s vision and strategy, particularly during such a major inflection point in the streaming industry,” added Tempest.