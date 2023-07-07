Cannes Titles ‘How To Have Sex’ & ‘The Old Oak’ Among Global Screen Fund Award Recipients

Mia Mckenna-Bruce in 'How to Have Sex'

Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex and Ken Loach’s final film The Old Oak are among the 13 titles that received cash awards through the BFI’s Global Screen Fund.

The BFI announced the full list of recipients who received support from the £7m per year fund this afternoon. The list also includes the Cannes Competiton title Club Zero, starring Mia Wasikowska, and In Camera, written and directed by Naqqash Khalid, which screened at Karlovy Vary. Scroll down for the full list.

Financed through the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), the BFI said today that a further £743,225 was allocated through the fund’s International Distribution strand. To date this strand has made 47 awards totaling over £1.7 million, the BFI said.

UK Global Screen Fund applications are currently open to international distribution festival launch support and international sales support, both assessed on a rolling basis. The fund will soon be available to international co-productions alongside international distribution P&A support.

Discussing The Old Oak’s award at Sixteen Films, producer Rebecca O’Brien said: “Sixteen Films is delighted to be a recipient of UK Global Screen Fund awards to support the release of our new film, The Old Oak. These awards will make a huge difference to the film’s reach in many overseas territories, specifically targeting our international distribution efforts. The funds will help to boost the marketing ambitions of a number of distributors and will be important in helping the film reach a truly global audience. In this climate, the support is invaluable to an independent production company like Sixteen Films.”

The UK Global Screen Fund was launched in April 2021 with the aim to boost international development and distribution opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector. To date, 129 awards totaling nearly £10 million have been made across the three strands: International Distribution, International Co-production, and International Business Development.

UK Global Screen Fund International Distribution awards via the Festival Launch Support track have been made to support the following:

Club Zero, directed by Jessica Hausner from a screenplay by Hausner and Géraldine Bavard.

How to Have Sex, written and directed by Molly Manning Walker.

In Camera, written and directed by Naqqash Khalid.

The Old Oak, directed by Ken Loach and written by Paul Laverty.

The Settlers, directed by Felipe Gálvez from a screenplay by Gálvez and Antonia Girardi.

UK Global Screen Fund International Distribution awards, via the Film Sales Support track have been made to support the following:

Lollipop, written and directed by Daisy-May Hudson.

UK Global Screen Fund International Distribution awards, via the P&A Support track, have been made to support the following:

Blue Jean, written and directed by Georgia Oakley.

Daliland, directed by Mary Harron and written by John Walsh.

Emily, written and directed by Frances O’Connor.

Living, directed by Oliver Hermanus with an adapted screenplay from Kazuo Ishiguro.

Mafia Mamma, directed by Catherine Hardwicke and written by Debbie Jhoon and Michael J Feldman.

Scrapper, written and directed by Charlotte Regan.

The Old Oak, directed by Ken Loach and written by Paul Laverty.