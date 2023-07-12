Prequels ‘House Of the Dragon’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Face Off For Outstanding Drama Series, Looking To Repeat Predecessors’ Emmy Success

This is a first in Emmy history — a top series field features prequels to two series that had won the category multiple times. HBO’s Game Of thrones prequel House of the Dragon and AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul are both nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Game Of Thrones had been nominated eight times in the category, winning four times while Breaking Bad had gotten five nominations, winning twice.

It’s rare for spinoffs from iconic TV series to match their predecessors’ commercial and critical success, so House of the Dragon and Better Call Saul already have beaten the odds by being ratings hits for their networks while also landing major award nominations.

Taking the next step to Emmy glory may be the hardest, with tandems like Cheers and Frasier, both Outstanding Comedy Series winners, extremely rare.

House of the Dragon and Better Call Saul are in different stages of their runs. Better Call Saul, a five-time Outstanding Drama Series nominee, has one last shot at the top drama Emmy. It will certainly be the sentimental favorite but probably a long shot against HBO’s formidable trio of heavy frontrunner Succession as well the buzzy The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, House Of the Dragon has a longer runway ahead of it having just launched last summer. Production on Season 2 is currently underway in the UK.

