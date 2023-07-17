Horror Wildlife Series ‘Nightmares Of Nature’ In The Works With Blumhouse & Plimsoll

EXCLUSIVE: Horror studio Blumhouse and natural history producer Plimsoll Productions have teamed up on a new factual series.

The two companies are developing Nightmares of Nature, a series that follows animal heroes battling to survive the true-life horrors only real nature can provide. The idea is to blend natural history filmmaking through a horror lens, a place where trees bleed, zombie snails dwell and vampire fish reign supreme.

Blumhouse is behind Amazon’s The Horror of Dolores Roach and films including Get Out and M3gan, while ITV-owned Plimsoll is behind series such as Hostile Planet, Tiny World and Night on Earth.

No network or platform is currently attached.

Nightmares of Nature is produced by Blumhouse Television and Plimsoll Productions. For Blumhouse, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Gretchen Palek are executive producers. For Plimsoll, Grant Mansfield, Alan Eyres, Tom Hugh-Jones and Martha Holmes are executive producers.

“Plimsoll is best in class in the world of natural history and factual programming and in Nightmares of Nature Plimsoll and Blumhouse are playing to our storytelling and producing strengths,” said Chris McCumber, President of Blumhouse Television.

“It’s only natural to be scared about the things that go bump in the night, but Nightmares of Nature isn’t a projection of the supernatural. Once you start looking at the natural world, you will find things as terrifying as anything in a horror movie,” added Alan Eyres, Head of Plimsoll USA. “To tell that story, we could not hope for better collaborators than Blumhouse. Combining the world’s greatest horror filmmakers with some of the world’s best natural history storytellers is a unique opportunity to create a more visceral, emotional point of entry to nature than anything we’ve seen before.”