Hollywood Radio & Television Society Reveals New Board Members, Extends CEO Melissa Grego Through 2025

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society has elected 12 new board members and six new advisory council members, and extended CEO Melissa Grego’s contract through 2025, the organization announced Wednesday.

Newly elected to the HRTS Board of Directors for a three-year term beginning in July 2023 are: Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming, Starz); Ben Davis (Partner, Co-Head WME Digital – WME); Jaime Feld (Co-head, TV Talent – CAA); David Eilenberg (Head of Content – Roku Media); Frank Jung (Co-Founder/Co-head of Digital Media – CAA); Lisa Katz (President, Scripted Content – NBCUniversal); Tim McNeal (Senior Vice President, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion, Disney Television Studios – Disney Entertainment); DJ Nurre (Executive Vice President – Unscripted, Endemol Shine North America); Brett Paul (President, Warner Bros Television – Warner Bros Discovery); Rhonda Price (Managing Partner – The Gersh Agency); Lauren Stein (EVP Drama Development – Sony Pictures Television) and Erin Underhill (President, Universal Television).

Existing board members elected to a new three-year term beginning July 2023 are Kate Adler (EVP, Comedy Development – CBS Television Studios), David Acosta (SVP & Team Leader, Entertainment Division – City National Bank), Charlie Andrews (EVP, Live-Action & Unscripted Series – Disney Branded Television), Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer – Netflix), Paul Buccieri (President & Chairman – A+E Networks Group), Christina Davis (Producer and Executive), Scott Hervey (Shareholder – Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation), Marc Korman (Agent/Partner – WME), Jordan Levin (General Manager – Rooster Teeth), Greg Lipstone (President & COO – Voxovation; CEO – Stockholm Syndrome), David Madden (Head of Global Entertainment – Wattpad Webtoon Studios), Philippe Maigret (President & Managing Director – ITV Studios America), Andrew Miller (Agent, Scripted Television – CAA), Kim Rozenfeld (President – Half Full Studios), Robin Schwartz (President/Executive Producer – Working Bird Inc) and Odetta Watkins (Head of Drama Series – Amazon).

Board Members continuing to serve their three-year term are Albert Cheng (Vice President, Head of Prime Video US, Amazon); Tara Duncan (President, Onyx Collective); Dan Erlij (Senior Partner and Co-Head of the TV Literary Dept, UTA); Rafael Gomez (Head of Business Affairs, AMC Networks); Tina Perry (President, OWN); Chris Selak (President and Chief Content Officer, End of Episode) and Alejandro Uribe (Consultant, Exile Content Studio and Candle Media).

Grego joined HRTS as CEO in 2017. She previously worked as a journalist, including as a reporter for Deadline’s sister site Variety, editor and event producer.

Under the leadership of HRTS President Odetta Watkins (Head of Drama, Amazon Studios), HRTS Chairperson Dan Erlij (Senior Partner and Co-Head of the TV Literary Dept. at UTA) and Grego, HRTS recently set an all-time record for the number of individual memberships.

New members of the HRTS advisory council serving two-year terms are Nick Grad (President, FX Entertainment), Cindy Holland (Global CEO, Sister), Francesca Orsi (EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Film – HBO), Craig Piligian (President/CEO, Pilgrim Media Group; President, Lionsgate Nonfiction TV), Beatrice Springborn (President, UCP and Universal International Studios) and Chris von Goetz (Founder, Adventure Media). Extending for an additional year are Andy Friendly (President, Andy Friendly Productions), Kelly Goode (SVP, Current Programming Warner Bros. Television), Gary Newman (Executive Partner, Attention Capital) and Eric Schrier (President, Disney Television Studios & Business Operations – Disney General Entertainment).

“As we welcome this extraordinary group of new board and advisory council members to HRTS, we look forward to building on the momentum we have within the industry,” said Watkins. “In the tradition of the luncheon events HRTS has hosted for 75 years, we’ve expanded that legacy to include more than 70 in-person and virtual events each year between HRTS, HRTS Associates and JHRTS. The meaningful discussions in these forums are at the heart of HRTS, which attracts and serves professionals of all levels who are committed to building community and giving back in areas such as our best-in-class mentorship program.”

HRTS, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, provides mentorship and programming initiatives for members in Los Angeles, New York and worldwide.

“We are so thankful for all of those who volunteer and serve on the Board of Directors and Advisory Council, as well as the Boards that serve our mid-career membership, the HRTS Associates; and for the entry level career stage, the Junior HRTS (JHRTS),” said Grego. “HRTS has more than 150 volunteer leaders, making it a true insiders’ organization. In this time of uncertainty and change, I am honored to continue working alongside our Boards, members, staff, partners, and the entertainment community at large to provide inclusive support, mentorship and educational programs, which are more vital than ever.”



