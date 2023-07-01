Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Snoop Dogg Gets His Own Jack In The Box Restaurant This Weekend

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘High Desert’ Canceled At Apple After One Season

High Desert Apple

Patricia Arquette-fronted comedy drama High Desert is ending after one season.

Apple has axed the series, which launched on May 17 and ran through June 21.

Arquette revealed the news on Instagram. “A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season, we just found out that it won’t be coming back. That’s a sad bummer for all of us,” she said.

Arquette, who played Peggy, thanked the writers, crew and actors. “I loved Peggy and that punk rock world,” she added. “You can’t win ‘em all and it sucks. I’ve got this cactus and we’re going to hug it out.”

Related Story

Apple Stock Closes Above $3 Trillion In Market Value In A Public Company First; Tech Revival Paces Nasdaq's Biggest First-Half Gain Since 1983

Arquette plays Peggy, an addict who decides to make a new start by becoming a private investigator after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

It also stars Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend with Christine Taylor, Matt Dillon and Eden Brolin among those recurring.

High Desert was created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, who exec produce. Arquette also exec produces alongside Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn, Molly Madden and Tom Lassally and John Cameron. Roach, who also exec produces, will direct all eight episodes of the Apple Studios project with Michelle Graham as co-EP.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad