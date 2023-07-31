HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed entrepreneur, author, and home renovation expert, Jenn Todryk, for representation in all areas.

In 2015, Todryk launched her career with the website, “The Rambling Redhead,” where she shared her passion for interior design, DIY projects, home organization, and the joys of family life. Her rise to prominence was fueled by the viral success of an early blog post on her site titled, “Top 6 Wines That Pair Best With Your Child’s Crappy Behavior. Epic News for Parents.” Inspired by its popularity, she penned the book Whine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child’s Rotten Behavior, which was released in 2017.

In 2021, Todryk became the host and star of HGTV’s No Demo Reno. In the series, she utilizes unique design strategies and budget-friendly approaches to deliver home transformations to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without needing extensive demolition.

No Demo Reno drew more than 18.4 million viewers in its sophomore season and ranks among the top 3 non-news /sports cable programs among W25-54 and upscale W25-54, according to Nielsen and the network. Season 3 of No Demo Reno is set to premiere in September.