HGTV Host Ty Pennington Lands In Intensive Care, Intubated But Recovering

Ty Pennington, the host of HGTV’s Rock the Block and Battle on the Beach, shared on Instagram that he is recovering from a throat abscess that landed him in the intenive care unit of a Colorado hospital.

Pennington’s airway was blocked, necessitating the intubation. His condition came just two days after attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.,

Pennington is also the former host of Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I’m okay now, still recovering,” he wrote. “To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie; Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4 a.m. and could barely breathe. Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway.”

He continued, “Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver,” he continued. “Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU. Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me. A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it’s good to see I was still in the right frame of mind (pic 4)…”

Pennington attended the Barbie premiere on Sunday to promote HGTV’s four-part special Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. He will compete on one of eight teams of HGTV stars transforming a Southern California home into a real-life version of Barbie’s pink palace.

The series premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m.