HGTV Star Christina Hall On How She Continued To Film ‘Flip Or Flop’ With Ex-Husband & How She Deals With Social Media Trolls

Christina Hall is one of the most recognized faces on HGTV having started on the network with Flip or Flop and currently starring in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country.

In a recent interview, Hall is opening up about how she was able to continue filming with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa following their split.

“There were hard, tense days, but it wasn’t a reality show based on a marriage; it was still about the houses, so that made it easier,” Hall told Us Weekly. “We had to show up, do our jobs and then went home and didn’t have to talk to each other.”

Hall starred with El Moussa on Flip or Flop for 10 seasons and in the same interview, she recalled how she got started on television.

“The short version is Tarek submitted information to the production company we were with [during] Flip or Flop. He told them that we just flipped our first house, we did a video and the next thing you know, they came out with cameras and followed us to an auction,” she said. “They submitted a sizzle to HGTV, and it took a year to get it picked up. Then all of a sudden, it was like, OK, there’s going to be a pilot, and that turned into getting picked up for 13 episodes. The whole thing is wild.”

The interior designer has gained notoriety following the success of her HGTV show. Hall has had many opportunities to grow professionally but with the added fame comes some caveats and social media trolls have increased and the interior designer explained how she deals with them.

“I stopped reading the comments a few years ago,” she revealed. “I’m not going to get anything positive out of that. There are a bunch of crazy people out there saying wild things. They don’t even know me.”

With Christina on the Coast, Hall not only renovates home interiors but she showcases aspects of her life. The HGTV star said that she doesn’t “overthink” what she shows or what she hides from cameras.

“I do things I’m comfortable with and say no when I’m not. I’m always protecting the kids first and foremost,” Hall explained. “HGTV is a very G-rated network, and they’ve been wonderful to work with. They never try to do anything dramatic.”