HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Launches On Netflix; ‘Six Feet Under’ & ‘Band Of Brothers’ Coming Next

Issa Rae’s Insecure has landed on Netflix.

The HBO comedy drama launched on the streamer service earlier today, after Deadline revealed the surprising move last month.

Netflix has also confirmed that Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers will launch on its service as part of the deal.

The agreement is co-exclusive with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

True Blood, which has been streaming on rival service Hulu, will also be added to Netflix outside of the U.S.

We revealed in June that Insecure was to lead a package of titles from HBO airing on Netflix, the first time that Netflix will air HBO content in the U.S. At the time, we reported that some HBO veterans pushed back against the plan but corporate financial consideration won out.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav signaled early in his tenure that he is open to forego exclusivity and license content to boost the bottom line. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery moved to distribute titles such as Westworld to free streaming platforms such as Roku and Tubi.

Insecure itself got a run on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network OWN earlier this year, a rare recent move for an HBO series to get a run on basic cable.

All five seasons of Insecure have been added today. It aired its series finale in December 2021.

From creators Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), as they deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Over the course of Season 1, Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it, while fumbling her way through this journey.

The series also stars Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales.

Across Insecure’s 5 season run, it earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations including a win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series in 2020.