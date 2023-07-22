HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Gets More Than It Bargained For From Brawling NY Jets

(L-R) Carter Warren #67 and Joe Tippmann #66 of the New York Jets

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” wanted to feature the New York Jets because of the star power of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback who was added to the team in the off-season.

But it’s getting a little bonus from fiesty Jets players who can’t keep tempers under control during camp drills.

Three days into training camp for the Jets saw multiple fights break out between players at Saturday’s practice, which marked the first session that was open to the fans. A sold-out crowd got to see several competitive skirmishes.

The Jets are one of just four NFL squads to have all players on hand. They open the preseason on Aug. 3.

Reports say there were as many as three different fights, and at least one of them was caught on camera.

The first fight came at around 11:15 a.m., according to The Athletic. It ended quickly. Another happened a minute later, as second-year defensive players Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons went up against tight ends Kenny Yeboah and Jeremy Ruckert.

The final bout of the day saw Johnson and Clemons stir things up again with an unidentified offensive lineman.

The Jets have high expectations on the year. HBO is hoping that provides compelling television for its viewers.