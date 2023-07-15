HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Selects New York Jets As Its Next Target, Much To The Team’s Chagrin

The New York Jets aren’t happy that they’re being showcased as part of HBO’s series, “Hard Knocks.”

The Jets were announced today as the next team selected for the behind-the-scenes look at operations. The Jets couldn’t refuse, as the league mandates an appearance if you haven’t been on the show in a certain number of years. The Jets were last on it in 2010.

Drama figures to be a major part of the upcoming series. The Jets have a new quarterback in potential Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who will be playing in his first year for the New York team after a 15-year career in Green Bay. The Jets are also suffering from a long playoff drought, and despite a promising young team and stout defense, they ended last year on a losing streak.

Rodgers shared his thoughts on the show selection during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers said Thursday. “There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throat and we have to deal with it.”

Aside from the Jets, the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints were candidates to be featured on the show this year.

Rodgers did have one positive reaction about appearing on “Hard Knocks.”

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev,” Rodgers said referring to Liev Schreiber, the Emmy-nominated actor. “I hope I get to meet him.”

The Jets start their preseason on Aug. 3 against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game and their regular season Monday, September 11 at home against the Buffalo Bills.