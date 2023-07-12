As ‘Succession’ & ‘The Last Of Us’ Score Big With Emmy Noms, HBO’s Casey Bloys Praises Writers, Actors & Colleagues, While Looking Ahead To 2024

HBO had another great Emmy nomination morning with big hauls for series such as Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus and Barry.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, is allowing himself to enjoy the “excitement” for the morning before turning to what might happen next year with potential entries for the return of True Detective, The Sympathizer and The Regime.

“It’s always exciting. We usually kind of enjoy it for the day and then our normal state of anxiety sets in. Every year, I go through the same thing, I think anxiety is a good motivator. But you’ve caught me in the morning and I’m thrilled for the team here and for all the talent,” he told Deadline.

Four drama nominations in Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon is the first time that has happened since 1992, when NBC had L.A. Law, Law & Order, Quantum Leap and I’ll Fly Away and only third time after CBS in 1973.

“To join that club, that is a huge honor that’s never happened in the history of HBO, so that is a big deal,” he added.

Bloys was pleased The Last Of Us landed 24 nominations, just behind Succession’s 27, and becoming the first live-action adaptation of a video game to do be nominated in the main category. “The Last of Us’s first season coming out of the gate, as strong as it did is, is huge. A really, really big deal,” he said.

Succession also made history with three nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

Asked whether the trio would split the ticket, helping The Old Man’s Jeff Bridges, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, or his own Pedro Pascal in The Last Of Us to win, Bloys joked that “he’s not that great at math or statistics so I’m sure that’s a reality”. “On a creative level, on a personal level, I’m thrilled that they’re all recognized,” he added.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is going up against SNL and HBO’s own A Black Lady Sketch Show in the new scripted variety series category, which will make for an interesting whenever the Emmys do occur. “I have a lot of confidence in John and the team and the show. Obviously, Saturday Night Live will be big competition. It’s a somewhat new category, so I don’t think anybody really knows how it’s going to play out but I feel good about John’s chances. I was also happy to see Robin recognized in that group,” he said.

He was, however, disappointed that Reality, the Sydney Sweeney movie about former intelligence specialist Reality Winner, was not nominated for either Outstanding TV Movie or Sweeney for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

“I felt that Reality and Sydney Sweeney’s performance in it, that was a terrific film and her performance was great. You have to accept that [it didn’t get nominated] but it is a great film and I hope people watch and see her perform,” he said. “TV movie’s always been a tough one, a little bit of a outlier in the industry and in the Academy.”

Bloys, once again, joked that he’s anxious about following it up for next year’s nominations.

Given that there’s a writers strike on and a good chance that the actors follow them out, he said it “might be an odd year” in 2024.

He said that there’s a chance that series such as The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr., The Regime, starring Kate Winslet, and True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, could all potentially feature before the Emmy cut off date.

“They’re all out of production, most into editing. I can’t say for sure, but potentially, yes,” he said.

Then there’s also the third season of The White Lotus, which is heading to Thailand.

All of this comes as shows such as Succession, Barry and A Black Lady Sketch Show have ended and House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria won’t return in time for next year’s nominations.

A lot of this depends of the status of the strike(s).

Bloys said, “The thing about the nominations, in general, is that it’s a very good reminder for everybody in this industry, that our industry is nothing without the talents of writers and actors and these nominations prove that. It’s my hope that we can figure out a deal that makes them feel worthy, and that they want to come back to work. Because obviously, when we’re all working together, and put out work like this, it’s exciting.”