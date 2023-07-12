HBO Lands 4 Outstanding Drama Series Emmy Nominees – Most Since 1992

'Succession,' 'The Last Of Us,' 'The White Lotus' and 'House Of the Dragon'.

With a couple of buzzy newcomers joining departing Emmy juggernaut Succession and fellow Emmy darling The White Lotus switching from limited series to drama series, HBO had the strongest drama slate going into the 2023 TV awards season. It materialized this morning in four Outstanding Drama Series nominations, for Succession, The White Lotus, The Last Of Us and House Of the Dragon.

This is the first time one network/platform has fielded four Outstanding Drama Series nominees in a single year in over three decades, since NBC’s L.A. Law, Law & Order, Quantum Leap and I’ll Fly Away all made the cut in 1992. (It’s worth noting that two of the four, Law & Order and Quantum Leap, are back on NBC.)

It was a different proposition back then as there were only five slots in the Outstanding Drama Series category vs. eight this year. Ironically, the fifth 1992 drama series nominee, CBS’ Northern Exposure, won the Emmy that year.

Since 1992, this is the second time that a network/platform has fielded at least three Outstanding Drama Series nominees in a single year; Netflix accomplished the feet in 2017 with The Crown, Stranger Things and House Of Cards. There were seven slots in the top drama category that year.

Like in 1992, it was another nominated series, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, that won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2017.

This time around, HBO has the drama race pretty locked in, with Succession as the heavy frontrunner and The While Lotus and The Last Of Us also looking strong alongside AMC’s sentimental favorite Better Call Saul. The other contenders in the top drama category include Disney+’s Andor, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Netflix’s The Crown.

