‘Haunted Mansion’ Disneyland Premiere Will Morph Into Fan Event If SAG-AFTRA Strike Happens; Red Carpet Press Line TBD

Disney’s Haunted Mansion premiere at Disneyland this Saturday will turn into a fan event should the SAG-AFTRA strike occur.

Sources tell us that Disney is still mulling whether there will be a red carpet press line on Saturday if a SAG-AFTRA work stoppage occurs; essentially studio executives, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, EPs Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman and composer Kris Bowers could be available for interviews in such an instance.

The current SAG-AFTRA contract was extended to 11:59PM, tomorrow, Wednesday. Any actors and actresses nominated for Primetime Emmys can still do press, but after Thursday, they cannot do any press for any projects. That rule by the union has tied the hands of studios and networks heading down to San Diego Comic-Con next week, from July 19-23. Expect to see a lot of screenings and trailers, and hardly any talking heads down there.

Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner and Lindsay Lamb.

During the WGA Strike, writers/creators have been allowed to do press as long as a personal or third-party awards publicist has been pitching on their behalf; they’re not allowed to do any press that’s been organized on behalf of a studio.

Haunted Mansion, inspired by the Disney parks theme ride, opens July 28.