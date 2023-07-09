Harry Styles Hit In Eye With Thrown Object, Latest Victim In Disturbing Concert Trend

Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a thrown object while performing Saturday night in Vienna, Austria.

Styles became the latest victim of a trend in which concertgoers throw objects at performers, hoping to create a moment that can be captured on social media and increase clout.

The singer was hit as he was walking across the stage between songs. He bent over, covering his eyes with his hands and wincing in pain.

Styles has been hit with flying objects before. He was struck by someone throwing Skittles during a Los Angeles concert last year, and was hit by a thrown chicken nugget at a New York show.

Artists including Bebe Rexha, Pink, Drake, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max have recently been victimized. And singer Adele last week warned from her Las Vegas stage that she would fight anyone who threw anything at her.

Rexha has been the most serious injury, with a thrown phone hitting her near her eye, causing her to collapse on stage. A 27-year-old man was arrested.