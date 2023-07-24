Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd Recall Bill Geddie’s Support During ‘View’ Controversies

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Toronto Lineup Unveiled Amid Strikes: Awards Contenders Set, Starry Pics For Sale With Johansson, Winslet, Keaton, Mortensen & More
Read the full story

Hallmark’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ Awarded SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

When Calls The Heart to resume production after SAG-AFTRA interim agreement granted Story Arc
Hallmark

When Calls the Heart, the long-running family western drama from Hallmark Media, is set to continue filming after being awarded an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA.

The series, which stars Erin Krakow, is one of a number of a TV series to land an interim agreement from the actors guild following similar arrangements for Apple’s Tehran and faith-based series The Chosen.

Related Stories

The move will allow Season 11 of the series to film ahead of the premiere of Season 10 on July 30.

SAG-AFTRA has now granted 68 projects interim agreements to shoot during the strike including movies such as Glenn Close’s The Summer Book and A24 films Mother Mary and I Dream of Unicorns.

Inspired by Janette Oke’s book, When Calls the Heart has been a ratings hit for the channel. It tells the story of Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher who moves to small coal-mining town in Western Canada. Season 9 saw Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) propose to her with the help of her son Jack.

Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Loretta Walsh, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews, Jaeda Lily Miller and Hyland Goodrich also star.

It is produced by WCTH 10 Productions with Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm as executive producers.

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

SAG-AFTRA Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad