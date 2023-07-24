Hallmark’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ Awarded SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

When Calls the Heart, the long-running family western drama from Hallmark Media, is set to continue filming after being awarded an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA.

The series, which stars Erin Krakow, is one of a number of a TV series to land an interim agreement from the actors guild following similar arrangements for Apple’s Tehran and faith-based series The Chosen.

The move will allow Season 11 of the series to film ahead of the premiere of Season 10 on July 30.

SAG-AFTRA has now granted 68 projects interim agreements to shoot during the strike including movies such as Glenn Close’s The Summer Book and A24 films Mother Mary and I Dream of Unicorns.

Inspired by Janette Oke’s book, When Calls the Heart has been a ratings hit for the channel. It tells the story of Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher who moves to small coal-mining town in Western Canada. Season 9 saw Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) propose to her with the help of her son Jack.

Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Loretta Walsh, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews, Jaeda Lily Miller and Hyland Goodrich also star.

It is produced by WCTH 10 Productions with Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm as executive producers.