Haley Odlozil Dies: TikTok Star Who Documented Her Cancer Battle To Millions Was 30

Haley Odlozil, who amassed an audience of millions while documenting her fight with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer on TikTok, has died at age 30.

Her husband, Taylor, announced her death on Instagram and Tiktok on Friday.

“It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away,” he wrote on Instagram next to a picture of the couple with their 4-year-old son, Weston. “I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt.”

The cancer battle had been ongoing for eight years, and had spread to other parts of the body before her death.

The couple documented their journey on TikTok, compiling more than 2.5 million followers between the two of them.

Taylor would post every few days on his TikTok account, beginning each caption with the date, followed by “Haley is still fighting.”

On Friday, he had a different message.

“As the husband, I have seen every moment. The happy ones & the sad ones. One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years,” he wrote under a video that received 2.1 million likes. “The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad I’m not there to see it.”

The couple had been together for 16 years, with Haley turning 30 in February.

In Friday’s post, Taylor bid his wife farewell.

“I love you Haley. More than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I cant wait to see you again,” he wrote.

Taylor said he won’t be posting on social media “for a while” in order to process Haley’s death with his son.