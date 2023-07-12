‘Gwyneth Vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial’ & ‘Peltz-Beckham Vs The Wedding Planners’ Among Warner Bros. Discovery UK Slate

Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland has revealed a raft of new and returning commissions, including Discovery+ shows Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial and Peltz-Beckham vs The Wedding Planners.

Optomen, makers of Johnny vs Amber and Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce, are behind the two 2×30 series. The former will highlight the legal clash between Oscar winner Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, which led to an avalanche of press earlier this year. The second docuseries unpacks the different points of view of the Peltz-Beckhams and the wedding planners they fired weeks before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming second season of 90 Day Fiancé UK, the studio has commissioned a 1×90 Tell All special to be hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan.

Also new to the slate is ghost hunter series Jack Osbourne’s Tasmanian Terror and two new seasons of Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted, ahead of the season three launch later this year.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes will “take viewers on a property odyssey across the UK and Europe”, while The Foot Fixer will see celebrity Podiatrist Marion Yau tackle fungal infections, rams horn toenails, bunions, warts, corns, wounds, lesions and ulcers.

On Food Network, returning series include Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch, which includes a Christmas special, and Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy. On Quest Red, will be The Suitcase Murders, about the gruesome crimes of killers who attempt to hide their victims in luggage, and Deadliest Families about murder cases where the victim and killer are family.

Clare Laycock, SVP Head of Content, Networks & Streaming at WBD UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited about the breadth of this latest slate of commissioned programmes, across discovery+ and linear, which span our viewers’ most-loved genres from property, reality, and food to true crime and paranormal. And we are delighted to offer both new and returning favourites laden with high profile talent ranging from Katherine Ryan to Alan Cumming.”

The series were ordered by Laycock and commissioned by Charlotte Reid.