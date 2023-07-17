‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Sets Disney+ Premiere Date After Long Theatrical Window

Talk about respecting a theatrical window: Disney has set a Disney+ global premiere date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of Aug. 2, that’s 90 days after the pic’s theatrical release of May 5.
While Disney got a lot of slack during CEO Bob Chapek’s era for executing theatrical day-and-date releases on Disney+ during Covid, the Mouse House continues to make it up to exhibition. In fact, they’ve been following long theatrical windows before Marvel pics hit Disney+ going back to 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Of late, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had an 89-day theatrical window until it hit its Disney+ debut date on May 17. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had an 82-day window after its Nov. 11 theatrical release date before hitting Disney+ on Feb. 1.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 from filmmaker-turned-DC Studios co-Boss James Gunn, is currently the second highest grossing movie of the year with $842.4M worldwide after Universal/Illumination’s Super Mario Bros Movie which has minted $1.34 billion. GOTG3 is still shy of the $955.7M that Disney/MCU’s summer kickstarter, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, grossed last year.
Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros will hit Uni’s streaming service Peacock after 121 days in theaters.
