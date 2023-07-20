Great American Family Signs Multi-Year Pact To Air Tournament Of Roses Parade

EXCLUSIVE: Great American Media will be coming up roses on New Years Day: The network has signed a multi-year pact with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association to become the new cable home for the parade.

The 2024 Rose Parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music.”

“It’s an honor to be back working alongside the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association to televise this classic event,” said Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. “The Rose Parade perfectly embodies the mission of Great American Family by bringing joy and celebration to participants and spectators alike, and I have had the pleasure of seeing first-hand the positive impact on communities made possible by the Tournament of Roses Foundation’s meaningful outreach efforts. We look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come.”

“The Rose Parade theme, Celebrating a World of Music, unites us all through the universal language of music and we can’t wait to watch the thousands of musicians march down Colorado Blvd. together with our fabulous floral floats and equestrian units on New Year’s Day,” added Alex Aghajanian, the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President. “The Tournament of Roses has partnered with Great American Family as our new broadcast partner for the Rose Parade, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this iconic tradition to households nationwide, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for families across the country and around the world.”

ABC and NBC/Peacock, as well as Univision, KTLA 5 and the Cowboy Channel also have partnerships with the Tournament of Roses to run the parade. The 2024 event kicks off at 8 a.m. PT.