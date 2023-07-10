Great American Family Sets Premiere Date For Lori Loughlin Christmas Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Great American Family has released details about its next Christmas movie featuring Lori Loughlin.

The Full House actress will star in Blessings of Christmas (working title), which will premiere as part of Great American Christmas that returns October 20. New holiday movies will premiere every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year.

In Blessings of Christmas, Loughlin stars as renowned TV star Mandy Gilmore, who is saying goodbye to her hit culinary series, A World of Food, so she can travel the globe and dine in all 142 Michelin star restaurants. Before jetting to Paris, Mandy stops in Milwaukee with the deed to her deceased aunt’s food pantry, Angel’s Fare, recently purchased by adjacent business owner, Adam Carraway (James Tupper). It’s a simple transaction until pantry volunteer Otto Nessen (Jesse Hutch) reminds everyone that Aunt Susie’s love of cooking was actually love of feeding — which inspires one more holiday feast for those who need it most.

Loughlin’s last movie for GAF was Fall Into Winter, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy role since serving time behind bars in 2020 for the college admissions scandal. She previously appeared on GAF in When Hope Calls Christmas, which premiered on the network in December of 2021.

Blessings of Christmas is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Alfonso Moreno, Lori Loughlin, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Jameson Parker, David Winning, Doran S. Chandler, Trevor McWhinney. Produced by Brian Dick. Supervising producer is Bradley Goodman. David Winning directs from an original screenplay Blessings of Christmas by Alfonso H. Moreno. Revisions by Andrea Stevens.