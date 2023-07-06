Graham Patrick Martin & Andrea Londo To Topline Road Trip Dramedy ‘Adventure Tom’

EXCLUSIVE: Graham Patrick Martin (Catch-22) and Andrea Londo (Narcos) have wrapped a cross-country shoot for Adventure Tom, a road trip dramedy written and directed for Create Entertainment by Miguel Duran (Monsoon).

Kicking off production in Minneapolis, MN before hitting the road for a filmmaking journey of 2,869 miles across seven states, Adventure Tom follows a reserved artist, Tom, in the wake of personal losses as he is paired up with a stranded accountant, Lilly. The two embark on an unexpected road trip, encountering catharsis along empty highways and bonding as they navigate their way home through iconic American landscapes.

Duran and producer Atit Shah (Remember Me, Money) of Create Entertainment worked together on the development of the project for a number of years, most recently reframing the story to reflect the changing viewpoints of their characters in a post-pandemic world. Work on animated components of the film is currently being completed, as Shah looks to sell worldwide rights. Jason Friedman-Mendez, Kathryn Kalucki and Daniel Duarte served as the film’s EPs, with Luis S. Canate, CSA handling casting.

“When I read Adventure Tom I felt really excited by how fun, honest, and original the story was,” said Londo in a statement to Deadline. “Bringing Lilly to life while actually doing a cross-country roadtrip was an insane experience. One that will stay with me for a long time!”

Remarked Martin, “I was hooked by Miguel’s script and the nuanced lens in which he explores the loss of a complicated parent. Setting Tom’s grieving process to the backdrop of America’s most beautiful national parks is a remarkable contrast, and I’m grateful to take part in telling this story.”

Added Duran of his drive in making the film, “I really wanted to showcase beautiful parts of this country that aren’t often seen, while also capturing two characters meeting at a time when both their lives were at a crossroads, and these two accepted the challenge beautifully and dove right in without hesitation.”

Previously appearing on series like Catch-22, Major Crimes and Two and a Half Men, Martin’s credits on the film side include such indies as The Line, A Southern Haunting and Bukowski.

Most recently seen on The CW’s The Winchesters, Londo has also appeared on FX’s Snowfall and Netflix’s Narcos, as well as in the indie comedy Good Egg from writer-director Nicole Gomez Fisher.

Martin is repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Londo by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.