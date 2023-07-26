‘Golda’ Trailer: Helen Mirren Transforms Into First Female Israeli Prime Minister For Guy Nattiv Film

The trailer for Guy Nattiv’s Golda has dropped showcasing Helen Mirren’s transformation into Israel’s first female Prime Minister Golda Meir. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

Written by Nicholas Martin, Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance.

Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

The Golda cast also includes Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Rami Heuberger (Schindler’s List), Lior Ashkenzi (Foxtrot), Ellie Piercy (Black Mirror), Ed Stoppard (Judy), Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen and Emma Davies.

Golda premiered worldwide at the Berlinale in February but recently opened at the Jerusalem Film Festival something that had director Nattiv awaiting “for this moment.”

“It’s kind of an Israeli movie with an international swagger,” the director told Deadline. “It has another layer that I think non-Israelis don’t get.”

Nattiv also talked about the suggestions the film tries to rehabilitate Meir’s image saying, “What I’m showing is the defeat of Israel, it’s downfall. I call it the ‘Requiem of Golda’. Everybody’s losing themselves, the heroes from ’67, figures like Moshe Dayan, the big hero, the superman of Israel, he’s getting a slap.”

He continued, “It’s not glorifying anything about the Israeli narrative. The ‘Yom Kippur of’ is a term that everybody uses here, the ‘Yom Kippur of Maccabi Tel Aviv’, the ‘Yom Kippur of Eurovision’… This is like the Vietnam of Israel.”

Golda is produced by Michael Kuhn, Nicholas Martin and Jane Hooks.