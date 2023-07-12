‘George & Tammy’s Jessica Chastain On “Amazing” First-Time Emmy Nomination & “Shocking” Snub Of “Genius” Emily Blunt In ‘The English’

It’s a win-win for George & Tammy even though we’re only at the nominations stage, with both its stars earning an Emmy nomination Tuesday morning.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon play country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Showtime limited series and Chastain, who also serves as EP, laughed as she noted that, being “a two-hander” it could have been “awkward” if only one of them got the nomination. She herself experienced that scenario last year when Oscar Isaac was nominated for his role in Scenes From a Marriage, while she was not, although, she said that of course, “I was so proud of him and I was so happy he was nominated.”

“It’s amazing,” Chastain said of the double acting nomination for George & Tammy. “It’s both of our first time being nominated for an Emmy, both Mike and I. And it’s amazing… it’s just really special.”

But despite the celebrations, Chastain wanted to highlight someone she felt was missing off the nominees list in her own category.

“Am I allowed to say a snub?” She asked. “I thought Emily Blunt’s performance in The English was incredible. So that was a bit shocking to me, she’s a genius.”

Chastain also noted her support for the unions amid strike talks.

“My heart breaks because I know how difficult it is for workers to go on strike. I’m definitely pro-union. And I believe that everyone deserves a fair wage and I’m, I’m willing to help fight for that, to make that a reality. So there’s been great innovations in our industry and a lot of incredible things in terms of shows and productions and the amount of content. And now it’s time that the contracts catch up so that every artist can be paid fairly in a way that they can survive.”

