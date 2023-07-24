George Alagiah Dies: BBC Newsreader Was 67

Veteran BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died aged 67, his agent has said.

The Sri Lankan-born newsreader’s agent Mary Greenham told PA: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones. George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today. George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being.”

Alagiah was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, in April 2014. He endured two rounds of chemotherapy and several operations, including the removal of most of his liver.

Alagiah joined the BBC in 1989 and began as a foreign correspondent, interviewing major figures including Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe and covering civil wars in Somalia and Liberia, as well as the Rwandan genocide.

He started hosting BBC News bulletins in 2003 and became the face of the News at Six several years later, fronting it solo once Natasha Kaplinsky stepped down. Alagiah led the news bulletins alone for many years, developing a solid reputation for his warm, impartial delivery.

BBC Director General Tim Davie called him “one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.”

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity,” added Davie. “He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Alagiah is survived by his wife, Frances Robathan, and two children.