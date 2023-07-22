UK Presenter Seeks Crowdfunding Cash To Fight Allegations Of “Bribery For Explicit Images”

British broadcaster Dan Wootton has made a public plea for funding to support his legal fight against allegations made against him.

The GB News presenter was named in an investigation by , which alleged that Wootton “hid behind fake online identities to trick and bribe scores of men into revealing compromising sexual material.”

Wootton has spoken out on his evening show, strongly denying the allegations and added that he believed “there are dark forces out to try and take this brilliant channel down,” because, he said, it posed a threat to the establishment.

In a six-minute speech on Tuesday, Wootton told viewers that he had made “errors of judgment in the past” but that “criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.”

He has now made a plea for viewers to pledge cash donations to help pay his legal bills. His crowdfunding page, which has a goal of £150,000, has so far raised £4,500.

The explainer on the page reads: “A hard left blog is on a deranged campaign of harassment designed to destroy me financially, mentally and professionally – but, with your help, they will not succeed.

“Byline Times has eschewed all journalistic, legal and moral practices to publish a series of defamatory and untrue claims as part of a highly politicised witch hunt designed to cancel and de-platform me.

“Byline have already come for the likes of the Free Speech Union, the Legatum Institute, GB News and Douglas Murray who received substantial damages for their lies.

“Now they and others want to silence me.”