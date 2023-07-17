Galway Film Fleadh Winners: ‘Apocalypse Clown’ And ‘Scrapper’ Take Top Prizes 

Send In The Clowns - Directed by George Kane.

The 35th Galway Film Fleadh ended Sunday evening with the Competition jury handing the festival’s top prizes of Best Irish Film to Apocalypse Clown, directed by George Kane, and the Generation Jury Award to Scrapper by Charlotte Regan.

Written by Demian Fox, George Kane, Shane O’Brien, and James Walmsley and produced by Morgan Bushe and James Dean, Apocalypse Clown follows a troupe of failed clowns as they embark on a chaotic road trip of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy. Scrapper, which stars Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), follows Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl who lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality.

Also among the winners on the night was Lie of The Land, directed by John Carlin. Written by Tara Hegarty and produced by Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick, the tense drama unfolds in this first feature as the Wards prepare to abandon their lives, escaping a dire financial situation when a last-minute change of heart leaves them fighting for survival.

The Graceless Age – The Ballad of John Murry won the Best Irish Documentary award on the night. Written and directed by Sarah Share and produced by Nuala Cunningham, John Galway, and Aeschylus Poulos, the film is the story of American singer-songwriter John Murry who was on the cusp of greatness after the release of his highly acclaimed album The Graceless Age (2013) when his world fell apart.

This year, Galway featured 95 feature films and 102 shorts. The festival ended with the closing night pic Let the Canary Sing, which chronicles Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact that extends across her music, and ever-evolving punk style.

The full list of winners below:



Generation Jury Award

SCRAPPER | Director, Charlotte Regan

Producer, Theo Barrowclough

Best International Short Fiction

LAST CALL | Director, Harry Holland

Best International Short Animation

GLOBBY THE DRAGON | Directors, Xin Sun and Yun Li

Best International Short Documentary

MARUNGKA TJALATJUNU (Dipped In Black) | Directors, Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch

Donal Gilligan Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film with the Irish Society Cinematographers (ISC) supported by Celtic Grips

TWO FOR THE ROAD | Cinematographer, Eoin McLoughlin

Best First Short Animation Award with Brown Bag Films

PINOKIDOKI

Director/Writer/Producer: Jack C.

Best Cinematography in an Irish Film with Teach Solais

LIES WE TELL | Cinematographer, Eleanor Bowman

World Cinema Competition

PAST LIVES | Director, Celine Song

Producers, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

Peripheral Visions Award with Galway Cultural Company

THE LAND WITHIN | Director, Fisnik Maxville

Producers, Thomas Reichlin, Britta Rindelaub and Valon Bajgora

Best International Film

HERE | Director, Bas Devos

Producer, Marc Goyens

Best International Documentary

ONE BULLET | Director, Carol Dysinger

Producers, Carol Dysinger, Su Kim, Ashim Bhalla and Jesper Jack.

The Pitching Award with Wild Atlantic Pictures

The winner is Eimear Morgan with her project ‘Billy Ruben + The Shunts’

The Galway Film Fair, in association with Bankside Films – Best Marketplace Project

BARFLY – Bridge Way Films, Chris Hees & Dan Thorburn

Best Irish Documentary

THE GRACELESS AGE – THE BALLAD OF JOHN MURRY | Director, Sarah Share

Producers, Nuala Cunningham, John Galway and Aeschylus Poulous

James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama

BABY STEPS | Hannah Mamalis – Director

James Horgan Award for Best Animation (short) with Animation Ireland

WORRY WORLD | Director: Jessica Patterson

Best Short Documentary with TG4

BEING PUT BACK TOGETHER | David McDonagh – Director

Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama

TWO FOR THE ROAD | Lochlainn McKenna – Director

Best Independent Film Award

VERDIGRIS | Director, Patricia Kelly

Producers, Paul Fitzsimons and Patricia Kelly

Bingham Ray New Talent Award with Magnolia Pictures

AGNES O’CASEY | (Lies We Tell/The Miracle Club)

Best Irish First Feature with Element Pictures

LIE OF THE LAND | Director, John Carlin

Producers, Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick

Best Irish Film with Danu Media

APOCALYPSE CLOWN | Director, George Kane

Producers, Morgan Bushe