Viola Davis-Led ‘G20’ From MRC Gets SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement; Amazon Distributing

By Katie Campione, Matt Grobar

Viola Davis, 'G20' star
Viola Davis Mike Coppola/Getty Images

G20, an action-thriller from MRC that Viola Davis was set in November to both star in and produce, has been granted an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, the guild revealed via its website on Friday.

Sources tell Deadline that the starry title made the cut for a waiver, even given the involvement of Amazon, because the project is officially an MRC production and will only be distributed by Amazon. But even with the agreement in hand, neither Viola Davis nor the producers have any plans to resume production at this time.

G20 is the latest high-profile project to land an interim agreement, on the heels of Apple TV+’s series Tehran, New Line pickup The Watchers from Ishana Night Shyamalan, Glenn Close’s The Summer Book and A24 titles Mother Mary and Dreams of a Unicorne.

The actors guild has now handed out nearly 100 interim agreements to movies and series, in total, since the SAG-AFTRA walkout earlier this month. And they’ve become a topic of frustration for some, given confusion as to how projects from mini majors like an A24 can wind up in the same company as ultra low-budget Indies. Earlier this week, The Gray House, a Civil War spy drama series that is being produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, also secured an agreement.

