FX Pushes ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Premiere Date Starring Emma Corrin & Clive Owen Due To Strikes

A Murder at the End of the World, the limited series that stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson and Brit Marling, has had its premiere pushed by FX.

The Disney-owned network has moved the series, which was created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij, from August 29 to November.

The move comes amidst a double strike from writers and actors and is thought to be one of the first, if not the first, high-profile TV series, outside of the broadcast fall schedule, to push back its premiere date as a result of the labor action.

Actors and writers are unable to do press and promotion during the strikes for struck companies, making it hard to generate buzz for a show, particularly one that is original and not based on existing IP.

The series will now make its Hulu-exclusive in November, although an exact date has not been set.

The seven-parter is set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire and stars Corrin as the amateur sleuth Darby Hart, a Gen Z tech-savvy hacker. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

A Murder at the End of the World also stars Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Marling and Batmanglij executive produce alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.