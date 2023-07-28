‘Full House Rewind’ Podcast With Dave Coulier Presses Pause Button Until SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Over

Full House Rewind, the rewatch podcast hosted by Dave Coulier, is pushing the pause button on the release of new episodes until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

“While we have many more @FullHouseRewind episodes ready for release, each with a very special guest, we’re going to be pressing pause until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved,” Coulier said in an Instagram post. “In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to entertain you on all of our socials, and I promise, the second the strike comes to an end, we’ll be back and ready to rock! Oh, and just so you have something to look forward to, the next episode up when we get back, our guest…let’s just say his name begins with a J and he’s got great hair.”

Coulier also posted a video alongside his statement.

“From all of us at Full House Rewind, we’d like to thank you, the Full House fans for being so incredibly supportive. You’ve expressed so much love for our show. You’ve been amazing. Full House Rewind is both unique in that we’re both a podcast and a TV show all rolled into one and we started recording our episodes before the SAG-AFTRA strike and according to their most recent announcement, members who are part of Rewatch, podcasts are either required to stop recording, pivot their shows to new subject matter, or shoot without guests. Well, Full House is considered struck work. So, we’re going to press pause on Full House Rewind until the strike has been resolved. That’s right. We’re going to cut it out for awhile. We just think well, we just think this is the right thing to do. We will, however, for your entertainment continue to post some fun and hopefully funny stuff on our social media channels. Maybe we’ll see Granny, Tanner, Comet, Mr. Woodchuck, who knows, but mostly we want to thank you for all the love you’ve been sending our way, and the second the strike is finished, we’ll be back with more funny Full House Rewind episodes and some unbelievable guests.”

You can watch Coulier’s video announcement below.

Coulier starred as Joey Gladstone in Full House and the Fuller House reboot. In the podcast, Coulier recounts each episode of the original sitcom.

Created by Jeff Franklin, Full House aired on ABC for eight seasons from 1987-1995. It revolved around widowed father Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and childhood best friend Joey Gladstone (Coulier) to help raise his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and youngest Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) in his San Francisco home. Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger also starred.

Full House spawned sequel Fuller House, which ran for five seasons on Netflix, from 2016-2020.