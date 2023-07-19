French Actor & Director Nicolas Bedos Placed Under Preliminary Investigation Following Fresh Sexual Assault Accusations

A preliminary investigation into accusations of rape and sexual assault against popular French actor and director Nicolas Bedos has been opened by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

News of the investigation broke in an in-depth report on the Mediapart news website on Tuesday afternoon and was then confirmed by multiple French outlets overnight.

It follows the actor’s 24-hour detention in police custody in early June after a 25-year-old woman accused him of touching her inappropriately in a nightclub in Paris.

Bedos faces a court hearing in February 2024 related to the accusation on charges of “sexual assault while under the influence of alcohol”.

The new preliminary investigation is for three fresh allegations, one for rape and sexual assault, and two others for sexual assault.

The Mediapart report said that news of the nightclub incident in June had encouraged other women to come forward with allegations against the actor.

Two of the new accusers gave detailed accounts of the assaults, alleged to have happened in 1999 and 2017, in the report.

The actor’s lawyer Julia Minkowski, who told media back in June that the nightclub incident could have been accidental, would not comment on the fresh set of allegations.

Bedos is a popular figure in France whose work spans acting, screenwriting and director with recent directorial credits including La Belle Epoque, OSS 177: From Africa With Love and Mascarade, all of which played Out of Competition at Cannes.

He also recently wrapped the Prime Video Show Alphonse starring Jean Dujardin.

The series is based on an original idea by the Academy Award-winning The Artist star Dujardin and Bedos and is produced by Alain Goldman.

Amazon would not comment on plans for Alphonse following the first accusation in June.

Deadline has recontacted Amazon in the light of the fresh allegations to see if there is an updated response.