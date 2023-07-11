‘Sinatra The Musical’ Finds Its Frank: Broadway’s Matt Doyle Cast In World Premiere At Birmingham Rep

Sinatra, The Musical has cast Tony Award-winning actor-singer Matt Doyle as Frank Sinatra in the world premiere production of the musical bearing Ol’ Blue Eyes’ name, to be staged at Birmingham Rep in Birmingham, England, from September 23 through October 28.

The musical, first reported exclusively by Deadline last year, features a book by Memphis and Diana writer Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. Sinatra, The Musical is presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis for Universal Music Group Theatrical and and Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

The musical includes more than 25 songs popularized by Sinatra, with 20 actors and 17 musicians taking part.

And leading the company will be Doyle, who won a 2022 Tony Award for his performance in Broadway’s Company revival directed by Marianne Elliott. Other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse and Bye Bye Birdie.

“I have no doubt my Italian grandmothers would be profoundly overjoyed,” Doyle said in a statement. “This one is for Geraldine Padula and Nicoletta Macchia who raised my family and me on Frank’s music. I cannot begin to express what an honor it is to take on The Chairman of the Board’s incredible legacy.”

Director and Choreographer Marshall said Doyle “has all the charm, charisma, sensitivity and depth to bring the story of Frank Sinatra’s life and artistry to Birmingham Rep,” while Frank’s daughter Tina Sinatra said, “From the moment Matt Doyle swaggered into the audition room, he owned the role. Not only did he naturally possess Frank’s warmth and charm, Matt understood my father’s complexities. And once he began to sing, we knew we had found our Frank.”

The script is written by DiPietro, a two-time Tony winner (for the book and score of Memphis) who most recently was on Broadway with the cult favorite Diana, and next will be repped on the West End with new musical What’s New Pussycat?

Marshall’s numerous Broadway credits include her Tony-winning choreography for revivals of Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes.

The official synopsis: It is New Year’s Eve 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in show business history.

“After working with Tina and FSE for many years on Frank Sinatra’s treasured catalog of music,” said Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, in a statement, “I’m thrilled to help bring this new production to the stage that will add another dimension to his artistry and music.”